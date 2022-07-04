iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $171.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.