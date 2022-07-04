iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

