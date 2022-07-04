Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 162,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Visa by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

