JB Capital LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,560.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.