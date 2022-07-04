JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

