Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

