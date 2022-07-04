Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $179.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.