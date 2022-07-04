Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 60.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

