JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000.

BBIN opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

