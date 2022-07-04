JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 673,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,291 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

