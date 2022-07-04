JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

