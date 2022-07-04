K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Nan H. Lee Buys 4,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Nan H. Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,800.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNT shares. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

