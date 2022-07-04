Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 462 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $110.93 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

