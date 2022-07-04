Karpas Strategies LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,560.72.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

