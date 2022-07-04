Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

