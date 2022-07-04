Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,350.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,566.35.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

