Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.08. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

