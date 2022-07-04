KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

KEY stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

