Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.