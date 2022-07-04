KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 161,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.