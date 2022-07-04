KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 161,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
