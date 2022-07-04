KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,560.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

