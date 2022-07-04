Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Korea Electric Power (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.