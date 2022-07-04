Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,983 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.34. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.