Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

KMX opened at $92.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

