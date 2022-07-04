Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Principal Quality ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

