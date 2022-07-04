Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

NYSE CHD opened at $94.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

