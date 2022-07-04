Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,309 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

