Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 448 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.02. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

