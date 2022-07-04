Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE opened at $52.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.