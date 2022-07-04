Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.06 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

