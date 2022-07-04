Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

OGE opened at $40.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

