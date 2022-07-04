Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ondas worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 320,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ondas by 30.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ondas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS opened at $5.50 on Monday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

