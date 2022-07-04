Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $100.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.