Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

