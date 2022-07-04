Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

NYSE:TSN opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.