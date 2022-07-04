Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $68.71 on Monday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

