Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VGT opened at $327.53 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

