Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,118,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.