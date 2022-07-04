Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Lear worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $126.74 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

