Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFSYY opened at $10.85 on Monday. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

