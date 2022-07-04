Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in June

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LFSYY opened at $10.85 on Monday. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Lifestyle International Company Profile (Get Rating)
