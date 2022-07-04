Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Match Group by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

MTCH stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

