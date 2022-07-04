Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,715,000.

NYSEARCA:TTT opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

