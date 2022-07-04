Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

