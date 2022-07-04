Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after purchasing an additional 703,889 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

NYSE CP opened at $71.50 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.