Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 996.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

