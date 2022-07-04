Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $235.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.51. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

