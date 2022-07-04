Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MCK opened at $329.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.05. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.
MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.