Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $329.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.05. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.