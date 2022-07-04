Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,566.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

