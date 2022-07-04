Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 412 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

