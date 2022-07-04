Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

